Aerial corridors to be created for amateur UAVs, drones

ANKARA

Authorities are set to establish aerial corridors and routes to facilitate the navigation of amateur unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones within urban and interurban spaces, adhering to predetermined coordinates.

The move came as a response to reports indicating the disruption of air traffic by amateur UAVs and drones.

In a written statement on June 19, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said that the designated routes will be among Europe's preeminent autonomous drone corridors, acknowledging that numerous nations are initiating new regulatory frameworks for amateur UAVs and drones.

He underscored that the implementation of these aerial highways will not only mitigate unauthorized drone flights but also incorporate a comprehensive tracking and traffic management system.

“We will preclude aerial vehicles from deviating beyond the demarcated routes. Our paramount objective is to ensure safety across all modes of transportation,” Uraloğlu stated.

He elaborated on the multifaceted utilization of UAVs and drones, spanning from security and agriculture to logistics, customs operations, wildfire combat and both civil and commercial aviation.

Uraloğlu also highlighted the dual aim of preventing security vulnerabilities and safeguarding personal privacy, particularly in sensitive areas. Real-time transmission of system data, location, altitude, speed and pilot information to the aviation control center will be mandated, ensuring comprehensive record-keeping.

Consequently, traffic management and flight permissions will be streamlined and conducted expeditiously and efficiently from a centralized hub, he said.