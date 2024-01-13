Adverse weather hits fishing sector

ORDU

With adverse weather dealing a severe blow to the fishing sector, fishermen are struggling to continue catching fish in the Black Sea, resulting in limited fish stock available for selling and a consequent rise in prices that have also almost doubled.

Fishermen from the northeastern province of Ordu stated that fishing continues off the coast of the Central Black Sea region, albeit to a lesser extent, so the prices are high. Saying that the anchovy went to Georgia, the fishermen stated that the price of the anchovy, which was sold for 50 Turkish Liras a week ago, has reached 120 liras.

Taner Özbekçi, a member of the Ordu Kumbaşı Fishermen's Association, said that prices have increased due to unfavorable weather conditions and the scarcity of fish.

“Unfavorable weather conditions can negatively affect the season, however, the fishing season starts early. Anchovy has now gone from our waters to the Georgian side, with very few anchovies left along the coasts of our country. If anchovy fishing continues in these months, it will decrease even more in the coming years. Prices are also high because there is no fish and the weather is cold,” he said.

Erdal Çamaş, a fisherman, noted that there are no anchovies on the stalls, and the prices of other varieties are high.

“Currently, fishing teams are unable to go to sea due to adverse weather. Therefore, prices are also high. Anchovy, which was sold for around 50 liras, is being sold for about 120 lira for the last week. There is an expectation of snowfall on the weekend, which means fish will not be there for a while, and prices will get high," Çamaş said.

The Turkish State Meteorology Service has warned that a new cold wave coming from Iceland will hit the country and that the wave will move from the country's west toward the north and reach the Black Sea in January.