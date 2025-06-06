‘Adile’ brings Yeşilçam back to the big screen

ISTANBUL
The cast of “Adile,” a new biographical film about beloved Turkish actress Adile Naşit, met with the press at Ses 1885 Theater in Istanbul on June 4.

 

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Çağan Irmak with a script by Nermin Yıldırım, the film aims to bring the warmth and spirit of Yeşilçam cinema back to the big screen.

 

Meltem Kaptan stars as Adile Naşit, describing the role as a deeply moving experience. “Adile was a warm woman, and capturing her unique laughter and silent understanding has been a learning journey for me,” Kaptan said.

 

The film also features portrayals of other Yeşilçam legends, including Kemal Sunal, Tarık Akan, Münir Özkul, and Müjde Ar. Seda Bakan, who plays Müjde Ar, said working on the film felt like stepping back into Yeşilçam’s golden era, praising Kaptan’s energy and the friendship they developed.

 

Tarık Ündüz, portraying Gazanfer Özcan and playing his own grandfather, shared a personal connection: “I wore my grandfather’s watch on the first day of shooting, which made the experience very special.”

 

Actors Çetin Lale and Berkay Tulumbacı, playing Tarık Akan and Kemal Sunal, respectively, spoke about the emotional weight of embodying such iconic figures. 

 

Levent Can, cast as Münir Özkul, noted initial hesitations that gave way to confidence thanks to Irmak’s direction and the production team.

 

The film explores the off-screen lives of these legendary actors, aiming to highlight their warmth and humanity beyond their public personas. Bülent Seyran, who plays Adile’s brother Selim Naşit, emphasized the focus on personal stories rather than just the celebrities’ on-screen images.

