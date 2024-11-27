Adele bids a tearful farewell in Las Vegas

The time has finally come for singer Adele to say goodbye to her Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele.

Adele on Nov. 23 performed her final show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and made an emotional speech about the show that drew a starry crowd and became one of The Strip’s most popular tickets to get.

“It’s been wonderful and I will miss it terribly, and I will miss you terribly,” Adele tearfully told the audience, according to videos posted online. “The only thing I’m good at is singing. I just don’t know when I want to next come on stage but I love you.”

Adele told the audience that she decided to do a residency instead touring around the world with her son Angelo, 11, in mind.

“I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal,” she said, adding that she’s looking forward to spending her weekends with him again.

Addressing her son directly, she said “I love you to bits.”

Adele also thanked her partner Rich Paul for “always picking me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I want to do.”

“I am emotional but also, just so you know, I got closure when Celine Dion came to my show,” Adele said. “I cried for a whole week!”

Dion attended Adele’s concert last month and the powerhouse vocalists brought each other to tears after an emotional interaction in the audience. The wholesome moment quickly went viral online.

Adele had previously spoken about how she intended to take an extended “break” once the residency concluded, telling her audience during her special Munich concert series in September that she has “spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it.”

