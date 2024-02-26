Academics uncover Galen’s pharmacy legacy in İzmir

ZÜLAL ATAGÜN - IZMIR

As a part of research on medicinal plants in Bergama, İzmir's historic district where Galen once resided, academics are investigating the contributions of the renowned ancient Roman physician's prescriptions over the years.

In a study led by Ege University to investigate how plants have been used by humans for centuries, Doctor Şükrü Arasan visited villages in the region and talked to the locals to compare the herbal prescriptions recorded in the Bergama region with Galen's prescriptions.

"The most prominent subject in our study was plants used in traditional folk medicine. One treatment that surprised us was the use of henbane seeds against the larvae of myiasis flies. The seeds of the henbane plant are mixed with animal tallow or tail fat and different processes are applied to produce smoke. The patient's face is exposed to the smoke and the fly larvae are observed to fall into a bowl of water under the chin," Arasan shared.

So far, the study found that 160 different plant species are still in use today, of which around 130 plants are used for therapeutic purposes.

Emphasizing the importance of dosage when using plants as traditional medicine, Professor Hasan Yıldırım at Ege University’s department of Biology, said, "We are studying Galen's formulas. his specialty is hidden in the doses of his formulas. For example, it is said to 'drink sage tea.' But how much should you drink? The use, effect, dose and side effects of each plant are different. A small amount of many herbal active substances is medicinal, but too much of it may be poisonous."

In addition to his title as the father of pharmacy, Galen is also the first sports physician of the Roman world.