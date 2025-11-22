Academics recreate 3,000-year-old barley honey bread in Hasankeyf

Academics recreate 3,000-year-old barley honey bread in Hasankeyf

BATMAN
Academics recreate 3,000-year-old barley honey bread in Hasankeyf

In the ancient district of Hasankeyf in southern Türkiye, a team of academics has successfully recreated a 3,000-year-old barley honey bread recipe once common across Mesopotamia, as well as in the Roman and Greek worlds.

The effort was led by instructors İlker Aksoy, Hüseyin Gül, Erşad Tan, Seren Kavas and Esra Yıldırım from Batman University’s Hasankeyf vocational school, who discovered the recipe while tracing culinary references in historical sources.

The team examined cuneiform tablets and ration records dating back to the Third Ur Dynasty of the 21st century B.C, where barley bread frequently appeared in daily food allocations.

Aksoy noted that tablets from the Old Babylonian period listed break varieties produced for the state, including “large barley breads” and “honey-sweetened breads” prepared for temple feasts, while ritual texts describe barley bread as an offering.

“Some of these clay tablets read like early recipe lists,” Aksoy said, adding that even bakery price records survive from the Hammurabi era.

After extensive research and numerous trials, the lecturers prepared a dough of barley flour, warm water, honey and sea salt, and baked it on a hot stone in the school’s kitchen.

The recipe they followed uses two cups of barley flour, one cup of warm water, two tablespoons of honey and a teaspoon of sea salt.

“Recreating this bread allowed us to witness the long journey of humanity,” Aksoy said. “Learning what people ate on these lands over twelve millennia gave us a deep sense of connection. Reviving an ancient stable and showing it can still be made today was a unique pleasure and motivation for our future research.”

Batman University Rector İdris Demir called the project meaningful for a region where history “first took root,” stating that the bread will be introduced during special events and festivals as part of efforts to promote the province’s culinary heritage.

“We believe this will contribute to our city’s visibility in tourism and gastronomy,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas says discussed second phase of Gaza truce in Cairo

Hamas says discussed second phase of Gaza truce in Cairo
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas says discussed second phase of Gaza truce in Cairo

    Hamas says discussed second phase of Gaza truce in Cairo

  2. Israel says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike

    Israel says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike

  3. Trump blasts Ukraine for 'zero gratitude' amid talks to halt war

    Trump blasts Ukraine for 'zero gratitude' amid talks to halt war

  4. Türkiye to unveil new action plan on combating violence against women

    Türkiye to unveil new action plan on combating violence against women

  5. Erdoğan says to hold talks with Putin over Ukraine war

    Erdoğan says to hold talks with Putin over Ukraine war
Recommended
Türkiye to unveil new action plan on combating violence against women

Türkiye to unveil new action plan on combating violence against women
Erdoğan says to hold talks with Putin over Ukraine war

Erdoğan says to hold talks with Putin over Ukraine war
AKP, DEM Party, MHP lawmakers to visit Öcalan on İmralı

AKP, DEM Party, MHP lawmakers to visit Öcalan on İmralı
Türkiye takes helm of COP31 after climate diplomacy

Türkiye takes helm of COP31 after climate diplomacy
Food poisoning fears grip Istanbul as spate of incidents hits businesses

Food poisoning fears grip Istanbul as spate of incidents hits businesses
Gaza ceasefire vital for world peace, Erdoğan tells G20 summit

Gaza ceasefire vital for world peace, Erdoğan tells G20 summit
Türkiye advances in vaccine development: Health Minister

Türkiye advances in vaccine development: Health Minister
WORLD Hamas says discussed second phase of Gaza truce in Cairo

Hamas says discussed second phase of Gaza truce in Cairo

A delegation of senior Hamas leaders discussed the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement on Sunday with the head of Egyptian intelligence, the Palestinian militant group said.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s prudent policies achieve important successes: IMF

Türkiye’s prudent policies achieve important successes: IMF

The Turkish authorities’ commitment to reduce inflation while protecting growth has brought important successes: Gradual disinflation, improved confidence in the Turkish Lira and replenished buffers, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿