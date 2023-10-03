Academic year begins for 7.5 mln university students

ANKARA

Approximately 7.5 million university students across every corner of Türkiye have embarked on the commencement of the new academic year in 208 institutions of higher education.

While universities in the country typically determine their own academic calendars, this year, Türkiye’s top higher education body YÖK recommended educational institutions to commence their calendars on Oct. 2.

Over 183,000 academics delivered their inaugural lectures following a ceremony, comprised of addresses by rectors and deans. Universities are set to host an array of diverse activities, including orientation programs for the newly enrolled students

In the Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ), a long-standing traditional event culminated with a piano recital following the speeches of rector Verşan Kök and the new students who were accepted into the university by achieving the highest scores.

Before the ceremony, academics paid a visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye.

İzmir’s Ege University will warmly welcome its new students on the first day, offering them the delights of the city, including boyoz, simit, and tea.

Meanwhile, at Istanbul Technical University, a tradition is set to be revived during the opening ceremony as a distinguished alumnus, who has left indelible marks nationally and internationally, addresses the students.

In the earthquake-stricken provinces of Adıyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, and Malatya, decisions regarding the mode of instruction, whether remote or in-person, for programs other than those necessitating practical applications like medicine, dentistry, and health sciences, have been entrusted to university administrations.