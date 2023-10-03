Academic year begins for 7.5 mln university students

Academic year begins for 7.5 mln university students

ANKARA
Academic year begins for 7.5 mln university students

Approximately 7.5 million university students across every corner of Türkiye have embarked on the commencement of the new academic year in 208 institutions of higher education.

While universities in the country typically determine their own academic calendars, this year, Türkiye’s top higher education body YÖK recommended educational institutions to commence their calendars on Oct. 2.

Over 183,000 academics delivered their inaugural lectures following a ceremony, comprised of addresses by rectors and deans. Universities are set to host an array of diverse activities, including orientation programs for the newly enrolled students

In the Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ), a long-standing traditional event culminated with a piano recital following the speeches of rector Verşan Kök and the new students who were accepted into the university by achieving the highest scores.

Before the ceremony, academics paid a visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye.

İzmir’s Ege University will warmly welcome its new students on the first day, offering them the delights of the city, including boyoz, simit, and tea.

Meanwhile, at Istanbul Technical University, a tradition is set to be revived during the opening ceremony as a distinguished alumnus, who has left indelible marks nationally and internationally, addresses the students.

In the earthquake-stricken provinces of Adıyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, and Malatya, decisions regarding the mode of instruction, whether remote or in-person, for programs other than those necessitating practical applications like medicine, dentistry, and health sciences, have been entrusted to university administrations.

School,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

    Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

  2. Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

    Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

  3. Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

    Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

  4. Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

    Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

  5. Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility

    Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility
Recommended
Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op
Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack
Teknofest İzmir attracts over 1.1 mln science enthusiasts

Teknofest İzmir attracts over 1.1 mln science enthusiasts
Turkish scientists develop sensor to detect spoilage

Turkish scientists develop sensor to detect spoilage
Turkish woman pens Istanbul book for foreigners

Turkish woman pens Istanbul book for foreigners
No mass vaccination planned for new variant: Koca

No mass vaccination planned for new variant: Koca
WORLD Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Early voting opened Tuesday across a swathe of Australia on a reform that would recognise Indigenous people in the 1901 constitution for the first time.

ECONOMY Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

The annual inflation rate has accelerated from 58.9 percent in August to 61.5 percent in September, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe Beko's basketball team’s U.S. player Nigel Hayes Davis has recently adopted one of the kittens born in the club's stadium, as the basketballer has been sharing heart-melting photographs with his cat “Sly.”