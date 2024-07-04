Absolute majority still possible for French far right: Le Pen

French far right three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen Thursday said her National Rally (RN) party was still capable of winning an absolute majority in the second round of legislative elections this weekend.

The centrist forces of President Emmanuel Macron and a broad-left wing coalition have withdrawn over 200 candidates from the runoff on July 7 in a joint effort to ensure the far right is defeated.

While the RN was ahead in the popular vote in the June 30 first round, a poll published on July 3 predicted it would now fall well short of an absolute majority in the National Assembly.

"I think there is still the capacity to have an absolute majority with the electorate turning out in a final effort to get get what they want," Le Pen told BFM TV in an interview.

"I say turn out to vote as it's a really the important moment to get a change in politics in all the areas that are making you suffer right now," she said.

If the RN wins an absolute majority of 289 seats in the 577-member National Assembly it will be able to form a government with Le Pen's 28-year-old protege Jordan Bardella as prime minister.

But she acknowledged that the "operation" by Macron's centrists and the New Popular Front (NFP) coalition to withdraw candidates "had the aim of preventing the RN from having an absolute majority."

The moves have sparked speculation a possible right-center-left coalition could emerge after the election to prevent the RN taking power.

Le Pen alleged that the "biggest dream" of Macron was to have a "single party" taking in all forces from the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) to right wing Republicans (LR) but excluding the RN.

Macron however made clear at a cabinet meeting on July 3 that there was "no question" of the LFI being part of any coalition, according to a participant.

