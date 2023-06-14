About 43,000 irregular migrants deported this year: Directorate

ANKARA

Approximately 43,000 irregular migrants have been deported since the beginning of the year, indicating a 29 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the Interior Ministry’s Migration Management Directorate has announced.

In a written statement, the directorate emphasized that in addition to border measures in combating irregular migration, inspections continue to capture those who illegally enter Türkiye.

The captured irregular migrants are deported without delay after following the official procedures, the statement added.

“The deportation mechanism in Türkiye achieves a much higher success rate than the European average,” the directorate said.

Since the beginning of the year, 28 flights to Afghanistan was conducted from the capital Ankara, the directorate noted.

In the last flight, 136 irregular Afghan migrants, who were kept under administrative detention in Istanbul and neighboring province of Kocaeli, were sent back to their country, it stated.

“A total of 13,725 Afghan citizens have returned to their country with 28 flights this year.”

It was also stated that the number of deported irregular migrants from all nationalities since the beginning of the year has reached 42,685, showing a 29 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Especially since the start of the war in Syria 12 years ago, Türkiye has been receiving a high influx of migrants.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum-seekers hoping to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. The country hosts more refugees than any other country in the world.