Abdülhamid Han drillship starts activities in Med Sea

MERSİN

Türkiye’s fourth drillship, Abdülhamid Han, has started drilling in the Taşucu-1 well in the Mediterranean Sea.

The fourth drillship, participating in the country’s hydrocarbon exploration activities, began drilling works off Taşucu in the southern province of Mersin, Türkiye’s state-owned energy company (TPAO) announced.

“We continue to work with the goal of independent energy and a strong Türkiye,” the company stated.

Abdülhamid Han is one of the five drillships in the world equipped with new-generation advanced technology, according to officials.

Türkiye uses drill ships in its hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

The seventh-generation ship, which has a tower height of 112 meters, is 239 meters long and 42 meters wide. With a maximum drilling depth of 12,200 meters, the ship can host up to 200 people.

TPAO carries out nine projects in four countries, including Azerbaijan, Iraq, Russia and Turkish Cyprus.