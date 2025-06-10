Abbas tells Macron supports demilitarization of Hamas

Abbas tells Macron supports demilitarization of Hamas

RAMALLAH
Abbas tells Macron supports demilitarization of Hamas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said that Hamas "must hand over its weapons" and called for the deployment of international forces to protect "the Palestinian people,” France announced on June 10.

In a letter addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who this month will co-chair a conference on a two-state solution, Abbas outlined the main steps that he thinks must be taken to end the war in Gaza and achieve peace in the Middle East.

"Hamas will no longer rule Gaza and must hand over its weapons and military capabilities to the Palestinian Security Forces," wrote Abbas.

He said he was "ready to invite Arab and international forces to be deployed as part of a stabilization/protection mission with a (U.N.) Security Council mandate."

The conference later this month will aim to resurrect the idea of a two-state solution.

"We are ready to conclude within a clear and binding timeline, and with international support, supervision and guarantees, a peace agreement that ends the Israeli occupation and resolves all outstanding and final status issues," Abbas wrote.

"Hamas has to immediately release all hostages and captives," Abbas added.

In a statement, the Elysee Palace welcomed "concrete and unprecedented commitments, demonstrating a real willingness to move towards the implementation of the two-state solution."

Macron has said he is "determined" to recognize a Palestinian state, but also set out several conditions, including the "demilitarization" of Hamas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

    Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

  2. Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

    Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

  3. Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

    Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

  4. Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

    Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

  5. DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

    DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan
Recommended
Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control
Highest number of conflicts worldwide in 2024 since 1946: Study

Highest number of conflicts worldwide in 2024 since 1946: Study
Russia returns soldiers bodies to Kiev, POW swap set for Thursday

Russia returns soldiers' bodies to Kiev, POW swap set for Thursday
Syria’s Sharaa faces assassination risk, US envoy says

Syria’s Sharaa faces assassination risk, US envoy says
Israel fire near aid center kills at least 57 in Gaza

Israel fire near aid center kills at least 57 in Gaza
Haiti violence displaces a record 1.3 million people: UN

Haiti violence displaces a 'record' 1.3 million people: UN
Musk regrets some of his Trump criticisms, says they went too far

Musk regrets some of his Trump criticisms, says they 'went too far'
WORLD Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

The Polish government survived a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk sought to reassert his authority after the defeat of a key ally in the recent presidential election.
ECONOMY Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

U.S. President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿