ABBA superfans flock to avatar show in London

  • May 30 2022 07:00:00

ABBA superfans flock to avatar show in London

LONDON
ABBA superfans flock to avatar show in London

Glammed up in satin knickerbockers, sequins and platform boots, ABBA fans streamed into a concert hall in east London on May 27 for the opening night of “ABBA Voyage,” the Swedish supergroup’s digital avatar show.

Many had crossed continents and had bought tickets for multiple nights.

The concert show at a purpose-built 3,000-seat theater features digital avatars, or “ABBAtars” performing hits from the 1970s and 1980s as well as songs released last year, when the septuagenarian former bandmates announced they had reunited to record a new album.

Band member Bjorn Ulvaeus, 77, told AFP ahead of the premiere: “I know that this is one of the most daring projects that anyone has done in the music industry, ever.”

Concert-goers see a 90-minute show, with a dozen live musicians on stage backing up the avatars.

It is set to run seven days a week until early October.

The avatars are the product of a years-long project, designed in partnership with a special effects company founded by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas.

Critics praised them after previous shows “resurrecting” dead performers have been slammed as unrealistic and creepy.

This time, there was “nothing ghoulish”, wrote The Times.

The Guardian said the digital effects were a “triumph” and “the effect is genuinely jaw-dropping.”

TURKEY Turkey calls on Israel to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkey calls on Israel to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

    Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

  2. Countries backing terror groups won’t be in NATO: Erdoğan

    Countries backing terror groups won’t be in NATO: Erdoğan

  3. UAE hopes to finalize trade deal with Turkey

    UAE hopes to finalize trade deal with Turkey

  4. Turkish doctor in US arrested for hiring hitmen

    Turkish doctor in US arrested for hiring hitmen

  5. Number of blue-flagged beaches rises in Turkey

    Number of blue-flagged beaches rises in Turkey
Recommended
Fazıl Say raises awareness about pollution in concert

Fazıl Say raises awareness about pollution in concert
‘Triangle of Sadness’ big winner at Cannes Film Fest

‘Triangle of Sadness’ big winner at Cannes Film Fest
Hindi-language book wins International Booker prize

Hindi-language book wins International Booker prize
Culture Road Festival opens in Istanbul, Ankara

Culture Road Festival opens in Istanbul, Ankara
EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine

EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine
The Arctic’s tricky quest for sustainable tourism

The Arctic’s tricky quest for sustainable tourism
WORLD Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families of the 19 schoolchildren and two teachers killed by a gunman. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: “We will.”

ECONOMY Turkey, Google to discuss copyright issues

Turkey, Google to discuss copyright issues

The Turkish parliament’s Digital Media Commission will next month invite representatives from Google to discuss copyright issues.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.