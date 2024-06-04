ABBA members get royal honors

ABBA members get royal honors

STOCKHOLM
ABBA members get royal honors

Sweden's king on May 31 handed royal orders to the members of iconic pop group ABBA, marking the first time in 50 years the honors have been awarded in the Nordic country.

At a ceremony at the royal palace in Stockholm, King Carl XVI Gustaf presented the Royal Order of Vasa to Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Reuss and Bjorn Ulvaeus, who made a rare public appearance together.

Known for disco hits like "Mamma Mia" (1975), "Dancing Queen" (1976), and "The Winner Takes It All" (1980), the four were honored for "outstanding achievements in Swedish and international music."

Sweden stopped awarding royal orders to its own citizens in 1975, as the practice was deemed anachronistic.

The country continued to award royal orders to foreign citizens.

However, the country's parliament reinstated the practice in 2022 and Friday's ceremony marked the first time the orders were awarded to Swedes in half a century.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA's 1974 Eurovision Song Contest win with "Waterloo," which launched the group's international breakthrough.

With their unique style and catchy melodies, the group personified disco around the globe until they stopped performing in 1982.

ABBA's popularity was rekindled by the "Mamma Mia" films, which introduced the group's music to new generations.

The quartet has also returned to the stage through ABBA Voyage, a new album released in 2021, and a permanent show of the same name in London in which they are represented by digital avatars (holograms).

In total, 13 Swedes were honoured for their achievements at the ceremony, including two Nobel Prize winners: geneticist Svante Paabo and French-Swedish physicist Anne L'Huillier.

 

royal honor,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

    Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

  2. Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

    Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

  3. Australian economy shows 'weak' growth in first quarter

    Australian economy shows 'weak' growth in first quarter

  4. Mexico's president-elect moves to reassure nervous investors

    Mexico's president-elect moves to reassure nervous investors

  5. US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

    US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe
Recommended
Kids discover remains of teen T-Rex

Kids discover remains of teen T-Rex
Mysterious canyon yet undiscovered

Mysterious canyon yet undiscovered
Woman back on dialysis after pig kidney removed

Woman back on dialysis after pig kidney removed
Ivory Coast orchestra offers rural children an escape

Ivory Coast orchestra offers rural children an escape
JLo cancels summer tour as Affleck split rumors swirl

JLo cancels summer tour as Affleck split rumors swirl
Activist arrested for attacking Monet painting

Activist arrested for attacking Monet painting

WORLD Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

Slovenia's parliament on Tuesday passed a decree recognizing a Palestinian state, following last week's recognition by three other European states.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

Turkish Airlines (THY) and KM Malta Airlines, the flag carrier of Malta, have signed a codeshare agreement to operate joint flights, effective as of June 15.
SPORTS Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was unveiled as the new coach of Fenerbahçe on June 2 night, tasked with winning the club a first league title since 2014 after six runner-up finishes.
﻿