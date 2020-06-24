One dead due to heavy rain in Istanbul

  • June 24 2020 09:02:00

One dead due to heavy rain in Istanbul

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
One dead due to heavy rain in Istanbul

One person died when Turkey’s largest city was hit by heavy rain, Istanbul’s governor said on June 23. 

A Syrian national around 30 years old died in the extreme weather, Ali Yerlikaya told reporters in Esenyurt, the city’s district hardest hit by the rain.

Yerlikaya said that several people were taken to local hospitals and are in good condition.

Earlier on June 23, a waterspout along with heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of Istanbul, Turkey’s most populous city.

Locals recorded the waterspout at Lake Büyükçekmece on the European side of the city.

Heavy rain disrupted vehicle and pedestrian traffic in some districts of the city, on both the city’s Asian and European sides, and some regions were hit with hail.

Some houses were damaged by the waterspout in the Çatalca district. One of the houses lost its roof and fence, and an electrical pole went down due to the strong winds.

Waterspouts and tornadoes are not unknown in Turkey, occurring mainly in the country's south.

Between 1980 and 2013, a total of 59 tornadoes were recorded across Turkey, according to the State Meteorological Service.

One dead due to heavy rain in Istanbul

MOST POPULAR

  1. Tornado, heavy summer rain hit Istanbul

    Tornado, heavy summer rain hit Istanbul

  2. İzmir mayor draws reaction after remarks on city ‘flag, currency’ 

    İzmir mayor draws reaction after remarks on city ‘flag, currency’ 

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,001 as daily cases increase by 1,268

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,001 as daily cases increase by 1,268

  4. Bar associations arrive in Ankara after police intervention 

    Bar associations arrive in Ankara after police intervention 

  5. Turkey slams France over Macron’s Libya remarks

    Turkey slams France over Macron’s Libya remarks
Recommended
Mosques reopened for prayers after virus suspension

Mosques reopened for prayers after virus suspension
Turkish parliament OKs bill nullifying 1960 coup trial

Turkish parliament OKs bill nullifying 1960 coup trial

Turkish, S Korean leaders discuss coronavirus

Turkish, S Korean leaders discuss coronavirus
Top Turkish, US officials speak over phone, discuss Libya

Top Turkish, US officials speak over phone, discuss Libya
New body on ‘1915 events’ to be set up

New body on ‘1915 events’ to be set up
Turkey slams France over Macron’s Libya remarks

Turkey slams France over Macron’s Libya remarks
WORLD French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

The statue of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, the man behind a legal decree that defined the conditions of slavery in the French colonies, was defaced with red paint in Paris on June 23. 
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence up in June

Sectoral confidence up in June

In Turkey, confidence in all sectors improved in June, the country's statistical authority revealed on June 24. 

SPORTS Trabzonspor falters, loses top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor falters, loses top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor conceded a goal in the dying minutes of a Turkish Süper Lig Week 28 clash at Alanyaspor, dropping two critical points and losing the top spot in the standings to Başakşehir.