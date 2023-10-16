A grower working hard to make Turkish mango global brand

A grower working hard to make Turkish mango global brand

ISTANBUL
A grower working hard to make Turkish mango global brand

Turkish mango grower Mustafa Ezici believes Türkiye may become an important player in the global market with its unique advantages.

Some 46 million tons of mangoes are produced annually in the world.

The harvest season for mango in Türkiye is between August and December, which coincides with the time when mangoes are least abundant in the world.

“This offers opportunities for Türkiye. We can sell mangos for $7 to $8 when there is not much of this produce available in the global market,” Ezici said.

There is an immense demand for mangoes from Russia but there is not sufficient product to export, according to Ezici. Türkiye has potential to export 100,000 tons of mangoes to Russia, he argues.

Bananas are the most planted produce, followed by avocados, dragon fruit and mangoes, Ezici said. “But within five years, mango will surpass them all.”

Ezici started production mangoes eight years ago with 38 saplings. He planted them in the Alanya district of the province of Antalya. “When they bore fruit in 2019, he brought 55,000 saplings from Egypt, he recalled.

His company sells mangoes at 200 Turkish liras per kilo in the Turkish market.

“There is a huge market for mangoes in the world. But Türkiye produces less than 500,000 tons of mangoes.”

Growing mangoes is a very lucrative business, according to Ezici.

“If a four-year-old tree is planted, an investment of around 250,000 liras is required for one decare of land. Revenue from one decare of land is somewhere between $10,000 to $30,000. The investment pays off in three years.” Ezici said.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority
LATEST NEWS

  1. Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

    Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

  2. Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime

    Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime

  3. One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack

    One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack

  4. IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

    IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

  5. Hospitals group Medicana eyes London IPO in 10 years

    Hospitals group Medicana eyes London IPO in 10 years
Recommended
More cruise ships divert routes from Israel to Turkish ports

More cruise ships divert routes from Israel to Turkish ports
Government plans measures to protect Cappadocia

Government plans measures to protect Cappadocia
Hospitals group Medicana eyes London IPO in 10 years

Hospitals group Medicana eyes London IPO in 10 years
Istanbul hosts Routes World event

Istanbul hosts Routes World event
IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat
Pfizer cuts earnings outlook on lower COVID drug sales

Pfizer cuts earnings outlook on lower COVID drug sales
WORLD Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk declared the beginning of a new era for his country after opposition parties appeared to have won enough votes in Sunday's parliamentary election to oust the governing nationalist conservative party.

ECONOMY IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced member nations agreed to increase their contributions to the global lender and give sub-Saharan Africa a third seat on its executive board at its first meetings on the continent since 1973.

SPORTS Lutsenko claims victory in Tour of Türkiye

Lutsenko claims victory in Tour of Türkiye

The 58th Presidential Tour of Türkiye (TUR) concluded on Oct. 15 in Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet Square, with Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan's Astana team claiming the winner’s turquoise jersey.