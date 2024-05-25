92 mln TL in fines imposed on polluting ships in Antalya

ANTALYA

The Antalya Municipality has imposed administrative fines totaling around 91,766,000 Turkish Liras ($2,844,000) on 42 incidents of ship-borne marine pollution using its Electronic Ship Inspection System (EGDS).

Since the EGDS became operational on July 5, 2023, it has proven highly effective. The system’s ability to detect and document pollution incidents has resulted in significant fines, which are then channeled to environmental initiatives.

The advanced system allows for instant intervention when vessels are detected polluting the Mediterranean Sea.

These funds are being reinvested into various environmental projects, ensuring that the municipality not only prevents pollution but also enhances its environmental stewardship.

As Türkiye’s first and only EGDS, the system covers the area between Aksu Beşgöz Stream and Göynük Stream in the west. It employs a network of 22 strategically placed cameras, including 20 PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras with 40x optical magnification, as well as 20 thermal cameras equipped with an automatic identification system and a 90-mile range overwater radar.

These high-tech cameras can capture clear, close-up images from a distance of approximately 3 kilometers, enabling the EGDS center to monitor the Gulf of Antalya 24/7.

When a ship is detected polluting the sea, inspection boats are dispatched to collect water samples from the affected area. The samples, along with the camera footage, are analyzed to confirm the pollution incident, leading to administrative sanctions against the offending vessels.