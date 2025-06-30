91 pct of adolescents use tech without parental supervision: Study

ISTANBUL
An international study examining the risks of technology addiction among youth has revealed that 91 percent of adolescents use technology without any parental supervision.

Led by Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) and conducted under the EU-supported TECHWELL project, the study involved nearly 1,000 students, 400 teachers and 400 parents across Türkiye, France and Italy.

Findings showed that children who began using smartphones before the age of 10 were twice as likely to develop problematic usage habits compared to those who started after 13.

İTÜ’s Associate Professor Adnan Veysel Ertemel emphasized that early exposure significantly increases the risk of digital dependency.

He also highlighted gender-specific trends, with girls more prone to social media addiction and boys to online gaming. Additionally, the fear of missing out (FOMO) was notably more prevalent among girls.

The study found that 82 percent of adolescents displayed problematic phone use, with 20 percent reaching addiction levels.

ECB warns inflation set to become more volatile
