9 Turkish universities rank in top 500

ISTANBUL

Nine universities in Türkiye have made it to the top 500 in global university rankings, Middle East Technical University (METU) University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) Laboratory’s 2022 report has shown.

URAP Research Laboratory has evaluated 206 Turkish universities according to their academic performance in 2022, using several international resources along with other data published by the country’s Higher Education Board (YÖK).

The top nine universities in the country that have made remarkable success in various international university rankings prepared by evaluating certain criteria were announced as METU, Hacettepe University, Istanbul University, Istanbul Technical University (ITU), Bilkent University, Boğaziçi University, Koç University, Sabancı University and Çankaya University.

According to the report, METU ranked 336th, ITU ranked 384th and Bilkent University ranked 485th in Round University Ranking (RUR), while Hacettepe University ranked 433rd in Leiden’s CWTS ranking.

In addition, five universities, namely METU, Hacettepe, Istanbul, Ankara and ITU, were mentioned in all of the 11 most trusted world university ranking institutions’ reports.

Meanwhile, Gazi, Bilkent and Boğaziçi universities were included in 10 of these world rankings.