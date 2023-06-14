‘89-year-old among candidates of university exam’

ANKARA

A record-breaking number of people have applied for the university entrance exam, which will be held on June 17-18, while the oldest candidate is 89 years old, and the youngest one is aged 15, the country’s top exam body head Ali Ersoy has said.



More than 3.5 million candidates have applied for the university entrance exam, also known as the YKS, stated Ali Ersoy, head of the Student Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM).

The exam which consists of three sessions will be conducted in a total of 228 exam centers, including those in Turkish Cyprus’s Nicosia, Ersoy said.

Providing information about the candidates, Ersoy noted that the majority of applications come from individuals aged between 18 and 22.

On the other hand, Ersoy pointed out that an 89-year-old candidate will compete in the exam to pursue university education, while the youngest candidate is 15 years old.

Approximately 30,000 applicants aged 50 and above have applied for the exam, he added.

Underlining that the exam body has taken a series of measures to ensure that disabled candidates can experience a smooth exam process, Ersoy noted that 115 exam centers have been designed for disabled candidates.

Reminding that there will be no application fee charged for candidates in the regions hit by the Feb. 6 earthquake, Ersoy added that transportation and accommodation support will be provided to earthquake-affected candidates taking the exam outside their residential area.