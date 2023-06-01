84 irregular migrants rescued off Kuşadası

84 irregular migrants rescued off Kuşadası

AYDIN
84 irregular migrants rescued off Kuşadası

The Turkish Coast Guard has saved 84 irregular migrants who were stranded in life rafts off the western province of Aydın’s Kuşadası district.

The operation took place after Greek elements pushed back the life rafts into Turkish territorial waters on May 30. The coast guard swiftly responded to the distress call, dispatching the Coast Guard Ship (TCSG-313) and the Coast Guard Boat (KB-4) to the scene.

The information was received regarding a group of irregular migrants stranded in the life rafts off the district. The team retrieved all 84 individuals, preventing a potentially tragic outcome.

Following their rescue, the irregular migrants were taken to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management for further processing. Authorities will carry out necessary procedures to ensure their safety and proper documentation.

The country has become one of the key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Thousands come to Greece via Türkiye over the narrow and perilous sea, as over 60 people perished in the eastern Mediterranean last year, the International Organization for Migration says.

rescued,

TÜRKIYE Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

    Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

  2. Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

    Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

  3. In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

    In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

  4. NATO chief to visit Ankara in 'near future' to push Sweden membership

    NATO chief to visit Ankara in 'near future' to push Sweden membership

  5. Fresh Russian bombardment of Kiev kills at least 3 people, wounds others

    Fresh Russian bombardment of Kiev kills at least 3 people, wounds others
Recommended
Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls
Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue
Istanbul beaches prepare for summer season

Istanbul beaches prepare for summer season
Man unable to attend his own wedding due to visa problems

Man unable to attend his own wedding due to visa problems
Works continue in new Istanbul Medical Faculty campus

Works continue in new Istanbul Medical Faculty campus
1,500 new village life centers opened: Özer

1,500 new village life centers opened: Özer
Torrential rains, thundershowers prevail in country

Torrential rains, thundershowers prevail in country
WORLD In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

European leaders meet Thursday at a summit held on one of the most vulnerable points on the continent's strategic frontline, in a show of diplomatic force designed to pressure Moscow.

ECONOMY Australian casino group to pay $290 mln fine

Australian casino group to pay $290 mln fine

Australia’s Crown Resorts has agreed to pay a civil penalty of Aus$450 million ($290 million) for breaches of anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing legislation at two of its casinos.

SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Turkish giant Galatasaray has claimed its 23rd Turkish Süper Lig title on night of May 30 with a 4-1 win over Ankaragücü in its penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Sergio Oliveira.