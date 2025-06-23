81-year-old candidate sits Türkiye’s university exam for 8th time

EDİRNE

This year’s oldest candidate in Türkiye’s nationwide university entrance exam (YKS) was 81-year-old Şevki Kılıç, who sat the test for the eighth time on June 21 in the western province of Edirne.

Known locally as the “philospher scrap dealer,” Kılıç said his aim was not to earn a place at university but to encourage young people by showing that the pursuit of knowledge has no age limit.

Kılıç, who sustains himself through scrap collecting in retirement, holds two degrees in history from Trakya and Anadolu universities. He is currently working on translating texts from Ottoman Turkish and plans to publish a book.

In 2022, he was accepted into an archaeology program but could not continue his studies due to personal circumstances. Despite this, he continued to take the YKS regularly, determined to keep his mind active and set an example.

On the morning of the exam, Kılıç arrived at the test center, walking with the help of a cane. Before entering the exam hall, he chatted with younger candidates, sharing advice and past experiences.

“I’m not aiming to enroll in another program,” he told reporters. “I’m here to inspire others. I’ve already completed two degrees. As long as my health allows, I want to keep taking the exam.”

Kılıç also said he would like to meet the youngest candidate this year, reportedly aged 15, to symbolically bridge generations united by the shared goal of learning.

The YKS, Türkiye’s central university placement exam, is held annually and required for admission to undergraduate programs.