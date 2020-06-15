8 Iraqis detained over links to ISIL

  • June 15 2020 11:50:13

8 Iraqis detained over links to ISIL

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
8 Iraqis detained over links to ISIL

Turkish police detained eight Iraqi nationals over suspected links to the ISIL terror group, security sources said on June 15.

The detentions were made in Turkey's capital Ankara early on June 15  as part of an operation against the terror group, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the press.

Ankara anti-terror police units launched an operation against 10 Iraqi nationals who had illegally entered Turkey.

As part of the operation, eight of the suspects detained were identified to have been active Daesh members in conflict regions.

The sources said the search for the remaining two suspects was ongoing.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily virus cases see jump in past 2 days

    Daily virus cases see jump in past 2 days

  2. Magnitude-5.6 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

    Magnitude-5.6 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

  3. Outbreak still poses serious threat, warns minister

    Outbreak still poses serious threat, warns minister

  4. Stranded Algerians’ hotel expenses stir debate

    Stranded Algerians’ hotel expenses stir debate

  5. Turkey’s significance to further rise in post-pandemic era: German envoy

    Turkey’s significance to further rise in post-pandemic era: German envoy
Recommended
Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea

Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea
Electric vehicles to hit roads in car-free Prince’s Islands

Electric vehicles to hit roads in car-free Prince’s Islands
Turkey to restart legal proceedings: Minister

Turkey to restart legal proceedings: Minister
Need for ICU, ventilators rising, says Turkey’s health minister

Need for ICU, ventilators rising, says Turkey’s health minister
18 tons of bootleg ethyl alcohol seized in Istanbul

18 tons of bootleg ethyl alcohol seized in Istanbul
Turkey launches operation Claw-Eagle

Turkey launches operation Claw-Eagle
WORLD Libya urges UNSC to refer Tarhuna mass graves to ICC

Libya urges UNSC to refer Tarhuna mass graves to ICC

Libya’s foreign minister on June 14 urged the U.N. Security Council to refer mass graves discovered in the city of Tarhuna to the International Criminal Court.
ECONOMY Govt budget balance posts $14 bln gap in Jan-May

Gov't budget balance posts $14 bln gap in Jan-May

The Turkish central government registered a budget deficit of 90.1 billion Turkish liras (some $14 billion) in January-May, the country's Treasury and Finance Ministry reported on June 15.
SPORTS Galatasaray loses league game, key player

Galatasaray loses league game, key player

Defending champion Galatasaray made a nightmare return to the Turkish Süper Lig on June 14, losing 2-0 to Rizespor in an away match, while goalkeeper Fernando Muslera suffered a heavy injury, dealing a major blow to the Istanbul club’s title chances.