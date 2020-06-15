8 Iraqis detained over links to ISIL

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish police detained eight Iraqi nationals over suspected links to the ISIL terror group, security sources said on June 15.

The detentions were made in Turkey's capital Ankara early on June 15 as part of an operation against the terror group, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the press.

Ankara anti-terror police units launched an operation against 10 Iraqi nationals who had illegally entered Turkey.

As part of the operation, eight of the suspects detained were identified to have been active Daesh members in conflict regions.

The sources said the search for the remaining two suspects was ongoing.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.