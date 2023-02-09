77 field hospitals established in 10 provinces

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Some 77 field hospitals have been established in 10 provinces rattled by the two deadly earthquakes that struck Türkiye’s south on Feb. 6, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced.

Surgical operations are also performed in some of these 77 newly established field hospitals providing emergency medical services, Koca said in a post on Twitter.

“Our earthquake victims, whose health is at risk, are transferred to hospitals by helicopters after receiving the first interventions at these field hospitals,” Koca noted.

A field hospital is a temporary hospital, or mobile health unit, where patients receive on-site intervention before being transferred to a more equipped hospital.

Many countries, including Azerbaijan, Spain, Belgium, Italy, France, Israel, Russia, Uzbekistan and India, announced that they would send health personnel and equipment to establish field hospitals in the earthquake-hit zone in southern Türkiye.