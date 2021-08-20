76 pct of pollution in Marmara Sea comes from Istanbul, shows research

  • August 20 2021 07:00:00

76 pct of pollution in Marmara Sea comes from Istanbul, shows research

ANKARA
76 pct of pollution in Marmara Sea comes from Istanbul, shows research

New environmental projects for Istanbul are crucial as 76 percent of the pollution load of the Marmara Sea comes from the metropolis, the head of a parliamentary research commission examining mucilage that invaded the sea early in the summer has said.

In a press conference late Aug. 18, Mustafa Demirli said there were three reasons why mucilage severely threatened the marine biome in the Marmara Sea.

“Firstly, because of global warming, the Marmara Sea started getting warm. Due to the geological structure of the Marmara Sea, the water is more likely stagnant. Thirdly, the pollution of the sea, I mean, the human factor,” he said.

According to Demirli, 76 percent of the pollution of the sea comes from Istanbul. “Therefore, any environmental project for the metropolis is important,” he added.

Mucilage is a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of microscopic plants called phytoplankton caused by untreated waste dumped in the Marmara Sea and climate change.

On June 6, Turkish authorities announced a 22-point action plan to clear the surge of mucilage, which had travelled as far as the northeastern parts of the Aegean Sea.

In a rare show of unity, five parties represented in parliament agreed on June 10 to form a joint committee that would investigate the cause of the outbreak and propose solutions to combat it.

“Some 53 percent of waste is dumped into the Marmara Sea after mechanical treatment. Scientific results show us that domestic waste is mostly the cause of the problem,” he noted.

Orhan Demir, the deputy secretary-general of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, also touched on the topic at the conference.

“Cooling waters are another reason for the presence of the mucilage,” Demir said.

Effective treatment facilities are direct solutions against the mucilage.

However, according to Raif Mermutlu, the head of İSKİ, Istanbul’s public water management department, insufficient land spaces are the main reason why a huge treatment facility cannot be established to save the Marmara Sea.

“How can we find space and build a treatment facility in Kadıköy [a district on the Asian side of Istanbul]? Besides how would the inhabitants react if a biological treatment facility, a need to clean the sea, is set up in that area?,” he asked.

Turkey,

WORLD China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey joins EU COVID pass system

    Turkey joins EU COVID pass system

  2. Armenia ready to normalize ties with Turkey, says Pashinyan

    Armenia ready to normalize ties with Turkey, says Pashinyan

  3. Turkey helps senior Afghan officials leave country

    Turkey helps senior Afghan officials leave country

  4. Health minister urges third dose of virus vaccine

    Health minister urges third dose of virus vaccine

  5. UK praises Turkey’s commitment to safeguarding Kabul airport

    UK praises Turkey’s commitment to safeguarding Kabul airport
Recommended
UK praises Turkey’s commitment to safeguarding Kabul airport

UK praises Turkey’s commitment to safeguarding Kabul airport
Turkish defense minister holds talks with foreign counterparts

Turkish defense minister holds talks with foreign counterparts
Turkey committed to resuming face-to-face education: Minister

Turkey committed to resuming face-to-face education: Minister
Four former Turkish generals jailed for 1997 postmodern coup

Four former Turkish generals jailed for 1997 'postmodern' coup
Turkeys primary goal is stability, security of Afghanistan: Erdoğan

Turkey's primary goal is stability, security of Afghanistan: Erdoğan

Penguins fed twice a day with fish in Bursa Zoo

Penguins fed twice a day with fish in Bursa Zoo
WORLD China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

Chinese astronauts edged into space on Aug. 19 to add the finishing touches to a robotic arm on the Tiangong space station.
ECONOMY Doğan Holding’s revenues, cash pile soar in first half of year

Doğan Holding’s revenues, cash pile soar in first half of year

Racking up 6.5 billion Turkish Liras ($762.2 million) in revenues with an increase of 47 percent year on year in the first half of 2021, Doğan Holding has increased its cash pile, according to a company statement sent to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Aug. 18.
SPORTS Galatasaray defender Marcao left off squad for assaulting teammate

Galatasaray defender Marcao left off squad for assaulting teammate

Galatasaray confirmed on Aug. 18 that defender Marcao was left off its squad for assaulting teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu.