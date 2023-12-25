75 pct of New Year lottery tickets sold one week before draw

ISTANBUL
The New Year's lottery tickets, with a grand prize set at 400 million Turkish Liras (&13.9 million), have already witnessed a remarkable 75 percent sales just a week before the draw.

"Approximately 45-50 percent of ticket sales occur in Istanbul alone, reflecting immense nationwide demand due to the unprecedented jackpot amount," stated Ahmet Yazıcı, the head of the Istanbul National Lottery Dealers' Chamber.

Citing statistics from previous years, which indicated that winning tickets come predominantly from itinerant vendors, Yazıcı noted that a significant majority of the public tends to purchase tickets from these peddlers.

A recent practice introduced last year, ensuring the distribution of the entire jackpot, has contributed to the increased ticket sales, he said.

Nimet Abla, which means “Big Sister Nimet” in Turkish, owes its name and fortune to founder Melek Nimet Özden, who ruled over the lottery world for half a century in the country.

Following her death in 1978, her nephew, who is today called Nimet Abi “Big Brother Nimet,” took over the business.

Nimet Özden also noted a shift in consumer preference towards quarter tickets this year, with daily sales reaching 50,000.

Özden added that, contrary to the usual peak in ticket sales during the last week before New Year's, the current scenario of 75 percent of nationwide ticket sales already occurring is a rare phenomenon.

"Customers from all over Türkiye come to get tickets from Nimet Abla. They send letters, make phone calls and reserve tickets. We strive to provide the best service possible. With the draw approaching, we eagerly await everyone," he added.

İbrahim Ünlü, who has been selling lottery tickets on Taksim’s İstiklal Avenue for 30 years, also remarked on a noticeable increase in sales this year.

Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks
