75 detained in anti-drug ops: Minister

NEVŞEHİR

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has announced that 75 suspects were detained in an anti-drug operation in the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir.

Elaborating on the file consisting of 153 suspects, some of whom were detained in a six-month period, he said that another 75 suspects, including drug dealers, suppliers and shippers, were detained on Sept. 9.

Providing information about the operation organized by Nevşehir Provincial Police Department, Soylu stated that they have intensified the anti-drug operations throughout the country before the start of the education period.

Soylu has announced that a simultaneous operation is also being carried out in the southern province of Mersin. A total of 111 suspects have also been detained in a long-standing file, Soylu stated.

Noting that 70 percent of the drugs seized in Türkiye were captured in the eastern provinces, he said the operations in Nevşehir and Mersin were also against methamphetamine smuggled into the country from the east.

“Türkiye has achieved much success in the fight against drugs compared to other countries. Last year, around 2.5 tons of methamphetamine were seized. This year, more than three times that number have been seized,” he noted.

Soylu underlined the importance of the struggle to stop the supply, sale and transport of drugs.

The number of drug-related deaths in 2016 was 941, while this number has decreased to 270 in 2021, thanks to the efforts of all ministries, the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Soylu said.

He also pointed out that at the time of the July 15 coup, the number of people in prison for drug-related crimes was 35,000, but now the number is 113,000, adding that they will continue their struggle against the drug problem.