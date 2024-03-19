75 detained at Nevruz event in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Police have detained 75 suspects for allegedly engaging in terrorist propaganda during a Nevruz celebration event in Istanbul organized by the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), the Istanbul Governor’s Office has announced.

According to the office’s statement released on March 17, brawls broke out between security forces and participants during police checks at the entrance to the event site in the Fatih district, with some of them carrying flags and banners with symbols of the PKK terrorist organization.

Among those detained were suspects for whom arrest warrants had been issued previously on charges of disseminating terrorist propaganda, the office said. On the same day, in the western province of İzmir, an additional 35 people were arrested, including some who chanted slogans in support of the PKK.

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party, which has recently changed its name, is the successor to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which faces closure over allegations of ties to the PKK.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

Nevruz is marked as part of Kurdish, Iranian and Eurasia traditions in the second half of March, with the first day of spring celebrations.

