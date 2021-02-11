700-year-old Genoese castle belongs to heirs of Ottoman pasha: Court

  • February 11 2021 07:00:00

700-year-old Genoese castle belongs to heirs of Ottoman pasha: Court

TRABZON
700-year-old Genoese castle belongs to heirs of Ottoman pasha: Court

A court in the Black Sea province of Trabzon has ruled that the ownership of a land, on which a 13th-century Genoese fortress sits, belongs to a family that claims to be the descendants of an Ottoman pasha.

“Once the court gives the deed of the land to us, we can begin living in the ancient castle,” said Adnan Güngör Üçüncüoğlu, one of the heirs of Üçüncüoğlu Ömer Pasha.

In 2017, the family opened a lawsuit, claiming that the land of the Güzelhisar fortress belonged to Üçüncüzade Ömer Pasha, who was the governor of Trabzon between the years of 1737 and 1745.

After three-and-a-half years, the court ruled that the land belonged to the family based on some official documents from 1938.

“When we have the deed, we will put an ‘Üçüncüoğlu Fortress’ sign at the entrance of the castle,” said Üçüncüoğlu, speaking on behalf of the family.

“We will open the castle to tourism and will use the income generated to help underprivileged children who cannot afford with their education.”

But to have the deed of the land and the castle, the family now has to establish a foundation.

“Meeting the conditions required for a foundation is hard, but we will succeed,” noted Üçüncüoğlu.

The lawsuit has been a challenge for the residents of the city over the past years.

Aydın Çelik, a local, said he was surprised to learn that the land belonged to a family.

“We always thought that the military owned the place,” added Çelik.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

    Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

  2. Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations

    Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations

  3. New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

    New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

  4. The British plan for Cyprus

    The British plan for Cyprus

  5. Mystery of monolith near Göbeklitepe solved

    Mystery of monolith near Göbeklitepe solved
Recommended
Turkey stands out in combating forest fires, data shows

Turkey stands out in combating forest fires, data shows
Turkish chemist plans to deal fatal blow to illicit medicine industry with her invention

Turkish chemist plans to deal fatal blow to illicit medicine industry with her invention
Talks to open cancer research center with BioNtech’s co-founder ‘continuing’

Talks to open cancer research center with BioNtech’s co-founder ‘continuing’
Nationalist leader criticizes decision for former CHP deputy’s retrial

Nationalist leader criticizes decision for former CHP deputy’s retrial
Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem
Hottest January record breaks in 72 sites of Turkey

Hottest January record breaks in 72 sites of Turkey
WORLD Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

A Polish court on Feb. 9 ordered two leading Holocaust historians to apologize to the descendant of a village mayor they said may have been implicated in a massacre of Jews.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 12.9 percent in November 2020

Unemployment rate at 12.9 percent in November 2020

Turkey’s unemployment rate was 12.9 percent with a 0.4-percentage-point decrease year on year in November 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Feb. 10.
SPORTS Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Medipol Başakşehir booked their spot in the Ziraat Turkish Cup's semifinals with a 2-1 win over Fenerbahçe on Feb. 9. 