700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

  • December 08 2020 07:00:00

700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

ISTANBUL
700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

A historical chapel, believed to be 700 years old, has been found in the backyard of a tire shop in Istanbul’s Fatih district.

The chapel, a significant part of which is still intact but deplorable due to neglect, is used by a shopkeeper to preserve hundreds of old tires.

Removing the tires and other items in the chapel after seeing reporters, the shopkeeper claimed that the roof constructed with steel pillars on the chapel and the surrounding bricks were built to “protect the historical building.”

“We guarded this place after we got here,” he said.

Historian Süleyman Faruk Göncüoğlu noted that the building is one of the surviving parts of the Moldavian Palace, an eastern Orthodox church erected in the Byzantine era.

“It is of great importance that the ruins exist in terms of establishing a palace that the Ottomans conducted politically in the Balkan region and honored the rulers at some point, which they could not even have in their own region,” Göncüoğlu said.

700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

He stated that the work here is very significant for architecture and history professionals, stressing that the building is also an open laboratory for them.

Referring to the fact that the brick and stone lattice systems of the building can be seen closely, the historian noted that the chapel is an open database for Istanbul city historians.

The palace, whose ruins are used as a tire storage, was used as the Embassy of Moldova, known as Boğdan in Turkish, in the 16th century, however, it was damaged by fire in 1784 and was in ruins during the 19th century.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

    Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

  2. Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

    Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

  3. People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

    People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

  4. Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

    Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

  5. President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med

    President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med
Recommended
Turkey to strengthen justice system: Vice president

Turkey to strengthen justice system: Vice president

Opposition İYİ party calls for early polls in 2021

Opposition İYİ party calls for early polls in 2021
Opposition head slams govts COVID-19 response

Opposition head slams govt's COVID-19 response
Turkey shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days

Turkey shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days

Turkey urges fair resource sharing in east Med

Turkey urges fair resource sharing in east Med
Turkey appoints new ambassadors

Turkey appoints new ambassadors
Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces
WORLD UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

Britain on Dec. 8 hailed a turning point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as it begins the biggest vaccination programme in the country’s history with a new COVID-19 jab.
ECONOMY Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey offers significant opportunities for investors looking for a new and safe haven, and the country launched a mobilization in the economy and justice fields to become an attraction center for investments, the country's treasury and finance minister has said.

SPORTS Turkeys opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

Turkey's opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

The Turkish National Football Team's opponents in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup were revealed on Dec. 7. 