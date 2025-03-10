70-year-old barista wins hearts at Istanbul cafe

ISTANBUL

At an age when many embrace retirement, Havva Çal has found a new calling — behind the counter of a coffee shop in Istanbul’s historic Süleymaniye district.

Known as Barista Teyze (Auntie Barista) on social media, she prepares cappuccinos, lattes and Americanos with care and warmth that have made her a beloved figure among customers.

Çal, a mother of three, had a long career both in Türkiye and abroad before retiring. Wanting to stay active and help her daughter Hürrem Temelli in her business, she started assisting at her cafe.

One day, a student walked in early and asked for an Americano. Çal, eager to help, gave it a shot. The student enjoyed it so much that she continued making coffee, gradually learning different brewing techniques from her daughter.

“I’ve always been interested in making coffee, but I never thought I’d actually become a barista,” Çal said. “At first, I was just helping my daughter. But then I realized how much I enjoyed it — talking to customers, learning new things and staying active.”

Her warm demeanor and dedication quickly caught customers’ attention. Soon, a visitor shared a video of her on social media, and the nickname “Barista Teyze” stuck. The video went viral, drawing admiration and support from people across Türkiye.

Çal said the experience has been life-changing. “Sitting at home wasn’t for me. Here, I get to meet new people, engage with students and share positive energy.”

She had a message for women, especially those her age: “Women are intelligent and capable. Whatever they love to do, they should do it. If they feel stuck at home, they can volunteer, babysit or find something they enjoy. What matters is staying engaged and believing in yourself. Confidence is key.”

“Look at our history — strong women like Nene Hatun helped build this country. We need to be recognized and valued.”