70,000 inmates to be put under house arrest amid epidemic

Nuray Babacan – ANKARA

As part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Turkey, an article that will allow 70,000 inmates to be put under house arrest has been added to the new criminal execution proposal.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) plans to submit a proposal on changes to be brought regarding prisoners serving their jail terms to parliament on March 31.

The AKP submitted the draft proposal to the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) about two weeks ago and started deliberations on the matter with the members of the two opposition parties, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the İYİ (Good) Party, last week.

The new regulation concerns about 70,000 convicts currently serving time at open prisons. It oversees the said inmates to serve their time at their homes until the spread of the coronavirus is stopped completely.

After the pandemic ends, the inmates will return to open prisons, according to the regulation. Initially, the practice will be in force until May 30, but the Justice Ministry can extend it for two more months if deemed necessary.

But with the new implementation, the remissions of the inmates will be recalculated. If a convict’s days for discharging expires, their house arrest will be concluded.

The inmates who would still have jail time, after the house arrest practice is finalized, will return to open prisons to serve their remaining time.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül said that the proposal is expected to be submitted to parliament “as soon as possible.”

With all new regulations, including house arrest for inmates aged over 75, who are pregnant or ill, the number of convicts to leave prisons is estimated to reach 100,000.

The number of people to get out of prison is expected to increase even more as the regular criminal execution amendment is actualized.

According to initial calculations, 30,000 to 40,000 inmates are estimated to be released. Moreover, about 100,000 to 130,000 convicts are estimated to be gradually evacuated.

With the calculations, about two thirds of the inmates will be evacuated from the prisons. There are currently 300,000 convicts serving time in Turkey.

However, Gül said that it is early to predict how many inmates will be released.

Meanwhile, the context of the proposal drafted by the AKP has been revised for its article concerning sexual assault offenses.

The proposal oversaw inmates convicted of sexual assault offenses to partially benefit from the amnesty, drawing outrage on social media. The amnesty was withdrawn.

There was also opposition within the AKP itself regarding the article.

With the revision, inmates convicted of terror crimes, sexual assault offenses, murder in first degree and narcotic crimes will not be able to benefit from the amnesty.