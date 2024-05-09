Eurovision kicks off with pop and protests

Eurovision kicks off with pop and protests

MALMO
Eurovision kicks off with pop and protests

Competition in the 68th Eurovision Song Contest kicked off on May 7 in Sweden, with the war in Gaza casting a shadow over the sequin-spangled pop extravaganza.

Performers representing countries across Europe and beyond took the stage in the first of two semifinals in the Swedish city of Malmo. It and a second semifinal tonight will winnow a field of 37 nations to 26 who will compete in Saturday’s final against a backdrop of both parties and protests.

Ten of the 15 acts performing Tuesday were voted through to the final by viewers, including Croatian singer-songwriter Baby Lasagna, whose infectious electro number “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” is the current favorite to win, and Ukrainian duo alyona alyona and Jerry Heil, flying the flag for their war-battered nation with the anthemic “Teresa & Maria.”

Also making the cut were goth-style Irish singer Bambie Thug, 1990s-loving Finnish prankster Windows95man and Portuguese crooner Iolanda. Iceland, Azerbaijan, Poland, Moldova and Australia were eliminated.

Other bookmakers’ favorites who will perform tonight include nonbinary Swiss singer Nemo, Italian TikTok star Angelina Mango and the Netherlands’ Joost Klein with his playful pop-rap song “Europapa.”

Security is tight in the Swedish city, which expects an influx of some 100,000 Eurovision fans, along with tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters. Israel is a Eurovision participant, and demonstrations are planned against the Israel-Hamas war.

Organizers told Israel to change the lyrics of its entry, originally titled “October Rain” in apparent reference to Hamas’ cross-border Oct. 7 attack that killed some 1,200 Israelis and triggered the war. The song was renamed “Hurricane” and Israeli singer Eden Golan was allowed to remain in the contest.

Jean Philip De Tender, deputy director-general of Eurovision organizer the European Broadcasting Union, told Sky News that banning Israel “would have been a political decision, and as such (one) which we cannot take.”

Police from across Sweden have been drafted in for Eurovision week, along with reinforcements from neighboring Denmark and Norway.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

    Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

  2. Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

    Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

  3. Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

    Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

  4. Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

    Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

  5. N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors

    N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors
Recommended
Restorationist solves dinosaur fossil puzzles

Restorationist solves dinosaur fossil 'puzzles'
Superstar Ajda Pekkan getting ready for stadium concert

Superstar Ajda Pekkan getting ready for stadium concert
Visitors to Van Gogh Museum hit by fake ticket scam

Visitors to Van Gogh Museum hit by fake ticket scam
AI-generated images of Met gala fools Internet

AI-generated images of Met gala fools Internet
Standout stars take over the red carpet at Met Gala

Standout stars take over the red carpet at Met Gala
Taylor Swifts tour arrives to shake up Europe

Taylor Swift's tour arrives to shake up Europe
WORLD Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia has agreed to remove some of its troops and border guards from Armenia, the Kremlin said on Thursday, after months of spiralling tensions between the two ex-Soviet allies.

ECONOMY Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban fictional’: Minister

Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has dismissed Israeli claims of Türkiye easing its trade ban on Israel, labeling them as "absolutely fictional and disconnected from reality."
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿