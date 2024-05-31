US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

WASHINGTON

The United States has asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.

"Any election in Syria can only be conducted under certain conditions," said Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, during a daily press briefing on May 30.

The PKK's Syrian branch, PYD/YPG, recently called for a so-called local election in northeastern Syria to gain legitimacy.

"Any election in Syria must adhere to the principles outlined in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254, ensuring the poll is free, fair, transparent and inclusive. We don't believe these conditions are met currently in northeast Syria, and we've conveyed this to actors in the region," Patel said.

Last week, Turkish security sources stated that “as part of its plan to gain international recognition,” the PKK attempted to establish an illegitimate ballot box in Syria, which has been in civil war since 2011.

“It called for local elections in contradiction with Syria's territorial integrity. The PYD/YPG started local elections in the east of the Euphrates. The first date set was announced as May 30, 2024.”

PYD/YPG initiated local election campaigns east of the Euphrates, with the initial date set for May 30, but later postponed to June 11, the sources said, adding that the so-called elections are planned to take place in the Jazira, Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, Tabqa, Euphrates, Manbij and Afrin's Shahba regions.

“This move aims for PKK to initially establish autonomous status in Syria, eventually pursuing independence. In response, the Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS) [a local party] announced its boycott of the elections,” the Turkish sources explained.