7 new sea lines opened for use in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Seven new sea lines formed in the Marmara Sea, Bosphorus and Golden Horn of Istanbul have started to serve.

The line, which will serve between Kadıköy-Kasımpaşa-Fener-Sütlüce-Eyüp, takes approximately 50 minutes. A motorboat with a capacity of at least 400 people in winter and at least 550 people in summer will be used.

On the Beşiktaş-Kabataş-Karaköy-Kasımpaşa-Sütlüce-Eyüp line, 12 daily trips are planned, with the journey time of this line being 50 minutes.

The journey takes 65 minutes on the Maltepe-Büyükada-Heybeliada-Burgazada-Kınalıada line. A motorboat with a capacity of at least 400 passengers in winter and 500 passengers in summer is used on this line, which is planned to make 24 trips per day.

On the Çengelköy-Kabataş line, which is expected to take 20 minutes, it is planned to make 24 daily trips. On this line, a motorboat with a winter passenger capacity of at least 220 people and a summer passenger capacity of at least 330 people will be on the sea.

The duration of the Bostancı-Moda-Kadıköy-Kabataş line, which will serve between two continents, is 70 minutes, while 10 trips are planned per day. At least 220 passengers are able to travel in winter while around 330 passengers can use the line in summer.

It is aimed to make 24 daily trips on the Avcılar-Bakırköy-Kadıköy line, which is expected to take 50 minutes. This line will be served by sea bus with a passenger capacity of at least 350 people in winter and summer.

A total of 20 trips for a day will be made on the Avcılar-Bostancı lines, which will reduce the voyage time to 45 minutes. Sea buses with a winter and summer passenger capacity of at least 350 people are on the sea for this line.

Aşiyan-Anadolu Hisarı-Küçüksu and Üsküdar-Aşiyan sea lines, which are integrated into the Rumeli Hisarüstü-Aşiyan Funicular line, which was opened on Oct. 28, also started to welcome their passengers.