7.4 quake causes major damage in southern Türkiye, deaths climb

ANKARA

A 7.4 magnitude quake has caused significant damage in southeast Türkiye and Syria early on Feb. 6 and many casualties are feared.

Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country.

At least 130 buildings tumbled down in Malatya province, Gov. Hulusi Şahin said. Authorities there have retrieved three bodies and around a hundred people have been hospitalized, he said. That brought the death toll in Türkiye to at least 18.

In Syria, 11 were reported killed so far. Dr. Muheeb Qaddour in the northwestern town of Atmed told The Associated Press by telephone that they have 11 deaths in the town alone.

He added that others are buried under the rubble. He said: “We fear that the deaths are in the hundreds.”

A mother and child were killed in Idlib province, Syria, according to the Syrian American Medical Society.

Türkiye's disaster management agency AFAD said quake was centred in Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş province.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake.

“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.

There were at least six aftershocks and he urged people not to enter damaged buildings due to the risks, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said.

“Our priority is to bring out people trapped under ruined buildings and to transfer them to hospitals,” he said.

In Şanlıurfa, at least 10 deaths have been confirmed, according to Gov. Salih Ayhan.

Several buildings tumbled down in the neighboring provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakır and Malatya.

The quake jolted residents in Lebanon from beds, shaking buildings for about 40 seconds. Many residents of Beirut left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings.

The earthquake came as the Middle East is experiencing a snowstorm that is expected to continue until Thursday.

Türkiye sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Türkiye in 1999.