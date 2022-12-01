69 summary proceedings submitted to parliament

ANKARA

A total of 69 summary proceedings to lift the immunities of Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-chairs Mithat Sancar and Pervin Buldan, and Democratic Regions Party (DBP) Chair Salihe Aydeniz have been submitted to the parliament’s constitution and justice joint committee.

Kılıçdaroğlu has a file for “insulting the president,” while the CHP deputy chairman and Ordu deputy, Seyit Torun, CHP Mersin Deputy Ali Mahir Başarır and CHP Istanbul Deputy Turan Aydoğan are also in the list of files.

There are two files each belonging to Sancar and Buldan, and four files each about HDP Van deputies Sezai Temelli and Muazzez Orhan Işık. Meanwhile, the DBP co-chair and Diyarbakır deputy, Aydeniz, has four files.

Turkish Workers’ Party (TİP) İstanbul Deputy Ahmet Şık has one file, while Victory Party leader Ümit Özdağ and Democrat Party Ordu Deputy Cemal Enginyurt have one file each.