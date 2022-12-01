69 summary proceedings submitted to parliament

A total of 69 summary proceedings to lift the immunities of Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-chairs Mithat Sancar and Pervin Buldan, and Democratic Regions Party (DBP) Chair Salihe Aydeniz have been submitted to the parliament’s constitution and justice joint committee.

Kılıçdaroğlu has a file for “insulting the president,” while the CHP deputy chairman and Ordu deputy, Seyit Torun, CHP Mersin Deputy Ali Mahir Başarır and CHP Istanbul Deputy Turan Aydoğan are also in the list of files.

There are two files each belonging to Sancar and Buldan, and four files each about HDP Van deputies Sezai Temelli and Muazzez Orhan Işık. Meanwhile, the DBP co-chair and Diyarbakır deputy, Aydeniz, has four files.

Turkish Workers’ Party (TİP) İstanbul Deputy Ahmet Şık has one file, while Victory Party leader Ümit Özdağ and Democrat Party Ordu Deputy Cemal Enginyurt have one file each.

The U.S. has announced that the Free Syrian Army has killed the leader of ISIL, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, while ISIL confirmed the news, announcing a replacement to head up its remaining sleeper cells.
The combined net profit of Turkish banks soared by 408 percent in the January-October period from a year ago to 336 billion Turkish Liras ($18 billion), data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have shown.
The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”