68 'terrorists neutralized' in one month, Defense Ministry says

  • December 13 2020 16:49:00

68 'terrorists neutralized' in one month, Defense Ministry says

ANKARA
68 terrorists neutralized in one month, Defense Ministry says

A total of 33 security operations, including nine large scale and 24 medium scale, were carried out domestically and abroad, and 68 “terrorists were neutralized,” the Defense Ministry said on Dec.13.

Within the scope of border security operations, a total of 5,753 persons, who attempted to cross the border illegally, were apprehended and 34,264 others were blocked or pushed back before they crossed the border, the spokesperson of the ministry, Marine Lt. Col. Şebnem Aktop, said in a statement.

Among these people, 39 terrorist organization members, 24 of whom were members of FETÖ — the group Ankara accuses of being behind a defeated 2016 coup — were caught, she added.

“The PKK/YPG terrorists, who attempted to attack and infiltrate to disrupt peace and tranquillity established in the operation areas in Syria, are neutralized by our hero commandos. In this context, 202 terrorists, 29 of whom were the members of DAESH [ISIL], were neutralized in the last month,” she said.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Elaborating on the tension between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean to Greece, “Turkey is in favor of good neighborly relations,” she said.

But Greece “maintains its uncompromising attitude that escalates tension with exercises, harassment, violations and provocative statements in the region,” Aktop added.

She also said that Turkey would continue to support the Tripoli government in Libya. “The training in the five training centers in Libya are continuing,” Aktop said.

Stating that the work to establish a joint observatory center with Russia to monitor the ceasefire in Azerbaijan is continuing, Aktop said the Turkish army continues to provide training to the Azeri army within the scope of bilateral agreements.

The ministry spokesperson noted that Turkish troops in Azerbaijan were conducting land mine search and destruction activities in the liberated lands and carrying out relevant training with Azerbaijani soldiers.

Terror,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Iran calm down tension regarding poem

    Turkey, Iran calm down tension regarding poem

  2. Virus cases on the decline in Turkey’s major provinces, says health minister

    Virus cases on the decline in Turkey’s major provinces, says health minister

  3. Phase 2 trial for local vaccine set for December 25

    Phase 2 trial for local vaccine set for December 25

  4. Istanbul dams to be full by February: Official

    Istanbul dams to be full by February: Official

  5. EU must discard pressure from Greece, Greek Cypriots, says Erdoğan

    EU must discard pressure from Greece, Greek Cypriots, says Erdoğan
Recommended
CHP leader calls on democrats to unite against totalitarian regimes

CHP leader calls on 'democrats' to unite against totalitarian regimes
Virus cases on the decline in Turkey’s major provinces, says health minister

Virus cases on the decline in Turkey’s major provinces, says health minister
Istanbul dams to be full by February: Official

Istanbul dams to be full by February: Official
Turkish foreign minister recalls Bosnian War

Turkish foreign minister recalls Bosnian War
Turkey, Iran calm down tension regarding poem

Turkey, Iran calm down tension regarding poem
Phase 2 trial for local vaccine set for December 25

Phase 2 trial for local vaccine set for December 25
WORLD Tempers flare as Trump supporters rally in Washington

Tempers flare as Trump supporters rally in Washington

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump returned to Washington for weekend rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost to Joe Biden.

ECONOMY AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca says it is buying U.S. drug developer Alexion in a deal worth $39 billion.

SPORTS Turkish gymnastics team ranks 2nd in Euro championships

Turkish gymnastics team ranks 2nd in Euro championships

The Turkish team in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics of European Championships won silver medal on Dec. 12.