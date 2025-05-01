60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

ANKARA

In a diplomatic first, Turkish and Greek Cypriots did not discuss a federal model during their latest informal meeting in Geneva under the U.N. auspices, Turkish diplomatic sources have stressed, calling this a new stage in efforts for the resolution of the problem on the island that marks its 60th anniversary.

Under the leadership of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the leaders of Turkish and Greek Cyprus, Ersin Tatar and Nikos Hristodulidis respectively, attended an informal meeting on the Cyprus problem with the participation of three guarantor countries, Türkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom on March 17 and 18.

“At the meeting, for the first time, the federal model was not on the agenda; it was not even mentioned. In this respect, the meeting in Geneva also revealed that a new point had been reached in the 60-year-old Cyprus issue,” said the Turkish diplomatic sources.

The Turkish and Greek Cypriots negotiated for the reunification of the island with a federal model in 2004 and 2017. After the latter rejected to share power with the Turkish Cypriots in both efforts, the Turkish Cypriot leadership declared in 2021 that it will no longer discuss the making of a federation with their southern neighbors.

In addition, Guterres’ personal envoy to Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar had also reported the lack of common will for launching a new process to resolve the problem on the basis of existing U.N. parameters.

The meeting in Geneva focused on pragmatic issues to the benefit of both communities, including opening new crossings, de-mining, environmental issues as well as creating a technical committee to address the problems of the youth, the sources informed.

Sources recalled that the two sides will come together again in late July in the same expanded format during which they will be able to review the implementation of the cooperation areas. They also stressed that U.N. Secretary-General Guterres is planning to appoint a new special envoy in the coming period.

“It is important to come to this point as a result of the uncompromising policies Türkiye has been conducting regarding Cyprus problem. It is well-known that the main reason why the Cyprus problem could not have been resolved is the Greek Cyprus’ rejection of sharing political and economic sources with the Turkish Cypriots,” recalled the sources.

According to the sources, the recommendations voiced by Guterres at the meeting were in line with the new realities of the island and were welcomed by Ankara. They also called on the EU to support the stance of Guterres.