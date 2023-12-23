6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

ANKARA
6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

Six Turkish soldiers were killed and one was wounded in an attack by PKK terrorists near the northern Iraqi border, the National Defense Ministry said Saturday.


The military retaliated by carrying out airstrikes on terrorist targets and their escape route, “neutralizing” at least seven terrorists, the ministry said.


Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.


PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.
Turkish officials have long stressed that they will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group.


Security forces continue to conduct counterterrorism operations in the region, the ministry said.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
