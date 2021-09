6 dead as freight train, bus collide in northwestern Turkey

TEKİRDAĞ– Anadolu Agency

At least six people were killed and seven others injured when a freight train collided with an employee shuttle bus in Turkey’s northwestern Tekirdağ province.



The 11-carriage freight train Kapıkule-Halkalı 13000-1, moving from the Turkish province of Edirne to Istanbul, crashed into the bus in the Velimese neighborhood in the Ergene district.

The injured people were taken to hospital.