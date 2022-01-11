6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

  • January 11 2022 09:12:00

6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

ISTANBUL
6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

A 6.4-magnitude quake hit off the west coast of Cyprus early on Jan. 11, Turkey's disaster management agency AFAD said but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The strong and relatively shallow quake that struck at 0107 GMT was centred 48 kilometres (30 miles) west-northwest of the Mediterranean island.

The tremor was felt across the island- Turkish and Greek Cyprus- and around the region with reports from as far away as Turkey, Israel and Lebanon.

Turkish cities of Mersin, Antalya and Adana were also effected by the quake. 

It shook buildings around the island Nicosia, 130 km away, and the few people who were awake went out into the streets.

There was, however, a low likelihood of casualties and damage from the quake, the USGS said in a preliminary assessment.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the tremor at 6.5 magnitude at a depth of 51 km.

Cyprus lies in a secondary earthquake-prone zone, but tremors of such magnitude are uncommon.


TURKEY Experts strongly urge people to stick to anti-virus rules

Experts strongly urge people to stick to anti-virus rules
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey aims at safe financial base for cryptocurrency market

    Turkey aims at safe financial base for cryptocurrency market

  2. 6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

    6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

  3. Istanbul epicenter of Omicron cases, says health minister

    Istanbul epicenter of Omicron cases, says health minister

  4. Drug-related deaths down nearly 9 percent in Turkey in 2021

    Drug-related deaths down nearly 9 percent in Turkey in 2021

  5. Turkey top holiday destination for Germans

    Turkey top holiday destination for Germans
Recommended
Experts strongly urge people to stick to anti-virus rules

Experts strongly urge people to stick to anti-virus rules
MHP calls on high court to ‘do its job’ by banning HDP

MHP calls on high court to ‘do its job’ by banning HDP
Locals enjoy skiing in southeastern border town

Locals enjoy skiing in southeastern border town
Divorce not possible via video call: Court ruling

Divorce not possible via video call: Court ruling
Objects seized in op turn out to be real human heads

Objects seized in op turn out to be real human heads
Seven caught following fight between locals, migrants

Seven caught following fight between locals, migrants
WORLD China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent

Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent

The unemployment rate in Turkey was 11.2 percent in November 2021, same as in the month earlier, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss

Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss

Galatasaray parted ways with coach Fatih Terim in the wake of another defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.