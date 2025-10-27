6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye

BALIKESİR

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Sındırgı district of Türkiye's western Balikesir province late Monday evening, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported.

The quake took place at 10:48 pm local time (1948GMT), the AFAD stated.

The earthquake had a depth of 5.99 kilometers (3.72 miles) and was felt in surrounding provinces, including Istanbul.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his condolences to those affected by the earthquake, saying that AFAD and other relevant units were conducting field inspections and closely monitoring the situation.

“AFAD and other relevant institutions have begun field inspections, and reports are being carefully reviewed,” Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.