6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye

BALIKESİR
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Sındırgı district of Türkiye's western Balikesir province late Monday evening, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported.

The quake took place at 10:48 pm local time (1948GMT), the AFAD stated.

The earthquake had a depth of 5.99 kilometers (3.72 miles) and was felt in surrounding provinces, including Istanbul.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his condolences to those affected by the earthquake, saying that AFAD and other relevant units were conducting field inspections and closely monitoring the situation.

“AFAD and other relevant institutions have begun field inspections, and reports are being carefully reviewed,” Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Balıkesir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

    Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

  2. Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

    Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

  3. Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

    Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

  4. Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

    Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

  5. US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply

    US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply
Recommended
Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records
Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan
Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit
Türkiye braces for nationwide Republic Day festivities

Türkiye braces for nationwide Republic Day festivities
Türkiye begins construction of first domestic high-speed train factory in Sakarya

Türkiye begins construction of first domestic high-speed train factory in Sakarya
Türkiye to supply 20 Eurofighters from UK to boost air defense

Türkiye to supply 20 Eurofighters from UK to boost air defense
Republic Day celebrations reach new heights Across Türkiye

Republic Day celebrations reach new heights Across Türkiye
WORLD Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch “intense strikes” across the Gaza Strip, despite the ongoing ceasefire, his office said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

U.S. online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday that it is eliminating 14,000 jobs to streamline its operations as it invests in artificial intelligence, without saying where the cuts will come.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿