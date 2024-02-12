5th Tour of Antalya ends

5th Tour of Antalya ends

ANTALYA
5th Tour of Antalya ends

The last stage of the Tour of Antalya, a multi-stage road cycling race held annually in Türkiye, has started on Feb. 11.

In the first stage of the race, Timothy Dupont of Team Tartelotto won the 137.7-kilometer section in 2 hours 57 minutes 28 seconds.

The 140.5-kilometer second stage of the race was won by Slovenian cyclist Matevz Govekar from the Bahrain-Victorious team in in 3 hours 28 minutes 08 seconds. The 23-year-old cyclist took the lead in the general classification after the second stage.

The third stage of 133.4 kilometers was won by Davide Piganzoli from Polti Kometa Team in 3 hours 33 minutes 03 seconds. With this result, Piganzoli rose to first place in the general classification.

One of the most important events of the third stage was the exclusion of Dupont, the winner of the first day's stage. The Belgian athlete did not make any statement.

In the stages, athletes fought not only to win for their teams, but also for the individual class leaders.

Each individual classification has its own color jersey and the athletes who are successful in the individual classifications are entitled to wear these jerseys.

The rating system includes the magenta jersey for the general classification, the yellow jersey for sprint points, the orange jersey for king of the mountains and the green jersey for the beyond Antalya classification.

The final classifications will be announced after the last race.

ends, bicycle,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden slams Trumps appalling and dangerous NATO comments

Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments

    Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments

  2. Ukraine aid package clears key procedural vote in US Senate

    Ukraine aid package clears key procedural vote in US Senate

  3. Beyonce, Swift command conversation as Usher helms halftime

    Beyonce, Swift command conversation as Usher helms halftime

  4. Hamas warns Israeli invasion of Rafah will 'torpedo' hostage talks as strikes continue

    Hamas warns Israeli invasion of Rafah will 'torpedo' hostage talks as strikes continue

  5. N Korea tests new rocket launcher control system

    N Korea tests new rocket launcher control system
Recommended
Lieutenants expelled over Atatürk image dispute

Lieutenants expelled over Atatürk image dispute
Academic in Istanbul proposes humane solution to stray dogs

Academic in Istanbul proposes humane solution to stray dogs
Population rebounds in earthquake-hit region, official says

Population rebounds in earthquake-hit region, official says
Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data

Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data
Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert

Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert
Divers find shipwreck in Black Sea amid cleanup works

Divers find shipwreck in Black Sea amid cleanup works
WORLD Biden slams Trumps appalling and dangerous NATO comments

Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments

U.S. President Joe Biden slammed as "appalling and dangerous" comments by Donald Trump downplaying his commitment to NATO, warning Sunday that the former president intends to give Russian leader Vladimir Putin "a greenlight for more war and violence."

ECONOMY Valentine’s Day expected to give boost to sales

Valentine’s Day expected to give boost to sales

Both online orders and sales at stores during the week when the Valentine’s Day is celebrated, are expected to increase strongly, according to the representatives from the retail industry.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿