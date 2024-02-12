5th Tour of Antalya ends

ANTALYA

The last stage of the Tour of Antalya, a multi-stage road cycling race held annually in Türkiye, has started on Feb. 11.

In the first stage of the race, Timothy Dupont of Team Tartelotto won the 137.7-kilometer section in 2 hours 57 minutes 28 seconds.

The 140.5-kilometer second stage of the race was won by Slovenian cyclist Matevz Govekar from the Bahrain-Victorious team in in 3 hours 28 minutes 08 seconds. The 23-year-old cyclist took the lead in the general classification after the second stage.

The third stage of 133.4 kilometers was won by Davide Piganzoli from Polti Kometa Team in 3 hours 33 minutes 03 seconds. With this result, Piganzoli rose to first place in the general classification.

One of the most important events of the third stage was the exclusion of Dupont, the winner of the first day's stage. The Belgian athlete did not make any statement.

In the stages, athletes fought not only to win for their teams, but also for the individual class leaders.

Each individual classification has its own color jersey and the athletes who are successful in the individual classifications are entitled to wear these jerseys.

The rating system includes the magenta jersey for the general classification, the yellow jersey for sprint points, the orange jersey for king of the mountains and the green jersey for the beyond Antalya classification.

The final classifications will be announced after the last race.