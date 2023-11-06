590,000 sea turtles reach sea in Türkiye this year

ISTANBUL
Approximately 590,000 baby sea turtles have met the sea after hatching from their eggs in the protected coastal areas in Türkiye.

In a bid to protect endangered sea turtles, which spend most of their lives in the seas and only come ashore between May and September to lay their eggs, The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has conducted efforts to ensure that sea turtles meet the sea every year by protecting their eggs.

Within this scope, nesting areas have been identified in 20 regions for the conservation of sea turtles. In 2023, a total of 589,112 sea turtles, including 445,592 loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings and 143,520 green sea turtle hatchlings, made their way to the sea from turtle nesting beaches.

As part of the conservation efforts, tourists, industrialists and locals were informed about appropriate use of beaches, and awareness campaigns were conducted. Cage placement efforts were carried out both below and above the sand to protect the nests, and underwater cages were relocated to drier sandy areas.

In addition to conservation efforts, satellite transmitters were attached to sea turtles to track them and gather information about their feeding and hibernation areas.

