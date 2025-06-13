53rd Istanbul Music Festival kicks off

ISTANBUL

The opening ceremony of the 53rd Istanbul Music Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) was held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on June 11.

This year’s Honorary Award was presented to opera artist and educator Professor Mesut İktu, while the 2024 Aydın Gün Encouragement Award was given to 18-year-old violinist Bade Daştan.

Speaking at the ceremony, IKSV Chairman of the Board Bülent Eczacıbaşı said works by composers from different periods would be performed at unique venues across Istanbul as part of the festival.

“We are working to make the Istanbul Music Festival an event that reaches a wide audience, with special concerts that bring classical music together with different artistic disciplines, young soloists whom we may be hearing for the first time, and free weekend events. Through our commissioned works, we contribute to artistic production and continue to support young artists and art lovers,” he said.

“We are also opening our doors free of charge through our ongoing projects such as the Aydın Gün Encouragement Award, Women Stars of Tomorrow, Eczacıbaşı Young Ticket, the children’s workshops run by IKSV Alt Kat, and activities for conservatory students.”

In a statement to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Festival Director Efruz Çakırkaya said that this year’s festival was built around the theme “Beyond Borders.”

“We are using the theme in two different senses,” she said. “There are unique projects that bring together the music of our neighboring countries with our own, and we are also pushing the boundaries of how classical music is presented and experienced. The concerts will feature multidisciplinary performances that combine works ranging from the Baroque period to the 21st century with elements such as hip hop dance, visual arts, theater and painting.”

Çakırkaya added that this year’s program features over 45 artists and ensembles performing 22 concerts in historic venues and concert halls throughout Istanbul.

She also noted that in addition to ticketed events, the festival would offer free concerts and activities for the public: “On June 14 and 15, there will be free concerts following specially designed hip hop dance workshops for children of different age groups at Yıldız Park and Fenerbahçe Park. We’ll also have yoga sessions accompanied by live music, followed by enjoyable concert repertoires on both days.”

At the opening ceremony, the Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Aziz Shokhakimov performed alongside the Bulgarian National Philharmonic Choir.

Running until June 26, the 53rd Istanbul Music Festival will host over 45 artists and ensembles in 22 concerts, including renowned groups such as the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester, Camerata Salzburg, Geneva Camerata, Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra, and Slovak Philharmonic Choir. Notable soloists include Fazıl Say, Frank Peter Zimmermann, Rafał Blechacz, Gautier Capuçon, Alexandre Kantorow and Anastasia Kobekina.