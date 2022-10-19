522 migrant children look after by foster parents in Türkiye: Minister

Umut Erdem- ANKARA

Some 522 migrant children have been residing with Turkish foster families as of August, Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık has stated.

Peoples’ Democracy Party (HDP) Deputy Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu submitted a parliamentary question regarding the number of migrant children given to foster families in the last five years.

Answering Gergerlioğlu’s parliamentary question, Yanık stated that her ministry gives priority to the works related to migrant children’s country of origin and family reunification.

The minister noted these children firstly benefit from the ministry’s foster care service to ensure that they spend the family reunification process in a family environment.

The adoption process of migrant children looked after by foster families is evaluated within the framework of legal legislation, Yanık stressed.

The adaptation process is not complete unless the authorized consulate provides positive feedback on the adaptation of migrant children, Yanık added.

War-weary children in need of protection who have taken refuge in Türkiye, from especially Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, are able to reside with Turkish foster families.

This implementation aims to ensure migrant children grow up in a physically and mentally healthy environment. The ministry pays a monthly fee to foster families for their care, education and upbringing expenses.

The average monthly payment given to foster families is 1,485 Turkish liras, while the monthly payment to the foster families looking after disabled migrant children is 2,057 liras.

Foster family service is also offered to Turkish children in need. There are 7,482 children in 6,158 foster families as of June 2020.