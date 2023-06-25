500th Bayraktar TB2 rolls off assembly line

ISTANBUL

The 500th unit of the Bayraktar TB2, the country’s first indigenous armed unmanned aerial vehicle developed by Baykar Technologies, has been completed and celebrated with a ceremony at the company’s technology center in Istanbul’s Başakşehir district.

The development was marked by the exit of the Bayraktar TB2, bearing the tail number T500, from the production line as the cumulative production of the drone, including the 80 UAVs that have already been completed and deployed, now stands at a total of 580 units.

During the ceremony, Selçuk Bayraktar, the company’s chief technology officer, praised the milestone and production team behind the drone, “which has earned distinction as the most exported unmanned aircraft from Türkiye and has demonstrated remarkable performance across various parts of the world.”

In addition to the celebration of the Bayraktar TB2, the event showcased other unmanned systems developed by Baykar. Bayraktar Akıncı, a recent addition to the company’s inventory, along with the ongoing development projects of the Bayraktar TB3 and Bayraktar Kızılelma, were exhibited.

Bayraktar TB2 has already etched its name in the country’s aviation history as it shattered previous records for endurance and altitude, achieving 27 hours and three minutes flight while reaching an altitude of 27,300 feet.

The medium altitude-long endurance vehicle, which is capable of conducting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and armed attack missions, has over 600,000 hours of flight operations thus far.