50 villages quarantined as smallpox detected in barns

ZONGULDAK

Upon the detection of smallpox in two barns in the northern province of Zonguldak, 50 villages in the province have been quarantined.

After an animal was diagnosed with smallpox in a barn in the city, 31 villages were quarantined, and spraying work was initiated.

After the initial diagnosis, smallpox was found in another barn in the examination of animal barns in other districts. Thereupon, 19 more villages were quarantined.

In accordance with the legislation, a total of 50 villages in four districts were quarantined in both quarantine practices, which cover all livestock within a circle of 10 kilometers from the center where the disease

is observed.

While the authorities informed the village headmen about the quarantine, vaccination of barns started in the villages of the Ereğli district.