50,000 square meters of ghost net removed in Balıkesir

50,000 square meters of ghost net removed in Balıkesir

BALIKESİR
50,000 square meters of ghost net removed in Balıkesir

The Balıkesir Municipality has stated that 50,000 square meters of ghost nets have been removed from the Aegean and Marmara seas over the past three years as part of a comprehensive campaign to combat the threats posed by these nets to marine biodiversity.

The extensive project, carried out in collaboration with Çanakkale 18 Mart University and the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry’s provincial directorate, focused on Cunda Island, the largest of the Ayvalık Islands archipelago. During this time, a total of 1,500 square meters of purse seine nets and 400 meters of lengthening nets were also successfully retrieved from the sea.

Mayor Yücel Yılmaz visited divers searching for abandoned nets, which cover a significant portion of the seabed and disrupt the ecosystem.

“Our ghost net hunters diligently work for hours underwater, striving to leave behind a healthy environment for future generations,” said Yılmaz, expressing his gratitude to the entire team involved in this endeavor for their role in preserving marine life. The mayor reiterated the municipality’s commitment to ongoing bay cleaning efforts.

Since last year, in a bid to eradicate the problem of ghost nets and prevent poaching, fishermen who are engaged in commercial fishing in the seas have been required to attach QR code tags containing personal information to all their net materials.

According to the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry’s data, some 18,500 vessels engaged in fishing activities in the seas and inland waters of Türkiye in 2020.

balikesir,

TÜRKIYE Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

    Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

  2. Historic Boston church to host first play

    Historic Boston church to host first play

  3. Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

    Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

  4. Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

    Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

  5. Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction

    Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction
Recommended
Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone
US Consulate General in Istanbul hosts ceremony for July 4

US Consulate General in Istanbul hosts ceremony for July 4
Young boy wins 1st place in int’l piano competition

Young boy wins 1st place in int’l piano competition
Museum to display ancient stone artifacts

Museum to display ancient stone artifacts
16 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria

16 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria
South Africa’s Soweto Uprising, sign of youth architects of history: Op-Ed

South Africa’s Soweto Uprising, sign of youth architects of history: Op-Ed
WORLD Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

ECONOMY Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

The central government budget posted a surplus of 118.9 billion Turkish Liras ($5 billion) in May, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.

SPORTS Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Turkish national football team travels to Latvia on June 16, hoping to put its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track.