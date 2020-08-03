5 killed in traffic accident in Turkey's capital

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Five members of a family who were in Turkey for holiday died in a car accident in the capital Ankara on Aug. 3.

The family was traveling in a car with a German license plate when the car hit a truck which was parked on the safety lane of Konya-Ankara highway's 185th kilometer in the Gölbaşı district.

Firefighters and ambulance teams were sent to the scene.

Around 5 million Turkish nationals live in European countries. Every summer, thousands of Turks living in Germany or other European countries spend their summer holidays in their home country.

As the country observes the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, many people in Turkey have taken highways to spend the vacation with their families or at coastal resorts.